Strategy Meeting Held To Tackle Air Pollution In Abbottabad

February 07, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Friday chaired a meeting on the Air Quality Index (AQI) and air pollution control at his office.

The meeting convened following directives from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and brought together officials from key departments to discuss strategies for combating air pollution.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed all concerned departments to ensure effective solid waste management and strictly curb garbage burning and forest fires. He also stressed the importance of activating the Vehicle Emission Testing System to regulate vehicle fitness and reduce harmful emissions.

Furthermore, the Department of Industries and Commerce was instructed to take strict measures against pollution caused by industries and stone-crushing plants.

Emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach, the DC Abbottabad urged all institutions to implement a joint strategy to combat air pollution and ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of the city.

Representatives from all four Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of district Abbottabad, Water and Sanitation

Services Company, the Department of Industries and Commerce, the Regional Transport Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other relevant institutions attended the meeting.

