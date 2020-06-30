UrduPoint.com
Strategy Of Smart Lockdowns Proves Fruitful In Containing Spread Of COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir

Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the strategy of smart lockdown was proving much fruitful as it helped a lot in containing the further and rapid spread of coronavirus in the province.

During a media briefing, he said to contain the spread of coronaviurs the policy of smart lockdowns would continue as directed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In different districts of all the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed till date smart lockdown was imposed in 276 affected areas where total numbers of coronavirus patients were 2895. Around 880,000 people have been confined to their homes in smart lockdowns. In the affected areas, he said 3141 houses have been declared as isolated adding the smart lockdown was removed from 58 areas after completion of stipulated time.

The Adviser on Information further said that Federal Government deserved appreciation for smooth approval of the budget from the parliament. Presenting a budget in which special emphasis was laid upon health sector and helping out the poor through Ehsaas Programme during such circumstances was much commendable.

Wazir said opposition was badly failed in its contention of not to let the budget pass from the parliament and asked what would be the state of affairs if Opposition was in power. He said thanks to Allah Almighty that Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan during these crucial times who took some bold decisions in the interest of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said NCOC was playing a commendable role at this juncture which gave a best strategy to follow after monitoring the situation across the country. The country was moving in right direction under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was tirelessly working for the wellbeing of the province as envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ajmal Wazir further added that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa laid special emphasis on health sector in its fiscal budget 2020-21 by allocating a hefty amount of Rs 24 billion for corona emergency situation. He said the ratio of recovery from coronavirus has improved a lot in the province as it enhanced from 30 to 48% during the period of one week.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information said district administrations, Relief Department and Health Departments were constantly monitoring the areas with smart lockdowns as directed by the Chief Minister. These efforts, he said were proving fruitful in containing the further spread o f coronavirus.

He appealed to the general public to strictly follow the SOPs prescribed by the government against the virus and cooperate with doctors, health staff and security officials in the regard. He added that people will also have to play their important role in fight against coronavirus.

