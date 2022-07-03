UrduPoint.com

Strategy Prepared For Uplift, Beautification Of Peshawar: Urmar

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Strategy prepared for uplift, beautification of Peshawar: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that a strategy for the uplift and beautification of Peshawar has been prepared.

In a statement issued here, he said that the highways of the provincial metropolis would be further improved to provide better travelling facilities to the people.

He said that the establishment of recreational parks in the city is priority to provide maximum recreational facilities to the people. He said that maximum trees would be planted to restore the natural environment and arrest pollution beside provision of employment opportunities to youth and strengthening of national economy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

9 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

18 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

18 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.