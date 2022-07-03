Strategy prepared for uplift, beautification of Peshawar: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that a strategy for the uplift and beautification of Peshawar has been prepared.

In a statement issued here, he said that the highways of the provincial metropolis would be further improved to provide better travelling facilities to the people.

He said that the establishment of recreational parks in the city is priority to provide maximum recreational facilities to the people. He said that maximum trees would be planted to restore the natural environment and arrest pollution beside provision of employment opportunities to youth and strengthening of national economy.