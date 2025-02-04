Open Menu

Strategy Prepared To Increase The Tax Net:Additional Commissioner PRA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Additional Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Anjum Riaz Sethi said that a strategy was prepared following guidelines of the Punjab government to increase the tax net.

The officers at the district and tehsil level will collect data of unregistered businesses,such as marriage halls, hotels, guest houses, catering, tv cables and internet providers,to bring them under taxation.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of district officers at DC Office Sialkot here on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner (AC) said that the implementation of electronic invoice printing system should be ensured at large restaurants.

He said that increasing resources was the top priority of PRA.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, AC Pasrur Qamar Manj, AC Daska Maham Mushtaq, AC Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and SNA Hafiz Zaheer were also present.

