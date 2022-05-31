UrduPoint.com

Strategy To Achieve Revenue Targets For Development

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Strategy to achieve revenue targets for development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan Tuesday said that a strategy should be formulated to set to achieve revenue targets which is essential for the development of the Bannu division.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue department, he said that the revenue targets could be achieved by taking creative steps for revenue collection and implementing the guidelines laid down by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi,Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sher Bahadur gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the achievement of assigned revenue targets.

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan said that it is the responsibility of the revenue department to collect revenue by ensuring protection of national resources.

Similarly, for the newly merged district of North Waziristan, the provision of facilities to the people of North Waziristan will be ensured by the collection of revenue as per the rules.

Later, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about the performance about revenue collection and suggestions for further improvement.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Lakki Marwat Government

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

38 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

38 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

47 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

38 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

38 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.