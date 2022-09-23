UrduPoint.com

Strategy To Be Devised For Improving Public Service Delivery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Newly posted Managing Director WASA, Zahoor Ahmad Dogar, said that resolving sewarage problems in city was top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Newly posted Managing Director WASA, Zahoor Ahmad Dogar, said that resolving sewarage problems in city was top priority.

He said that a comprehensive strategy would be devised to improve public service delivery and for immediate redressal of complaints to facilitate the citizens.

He expressed these views while assuming charge of office here on Friday.

He said that the ongoing uplift projects of sewerage and water supply will be monitored effectively and work to be accelerated for completion within the stipulated period.

He further said that any kind of hurdle in uplift of WASA and providing relief to the people will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, he also directed the WASA officials and staff to make public service their motto and play their effective role for the immediate solution of the problems faced by the citizens.

