Strategy To Be Followed For Recovery Of Dues From Defaulters: FDA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:54 AM

Strategy to be followed for recovery of dues from FDA

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed for recovery of dues from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed for recovery of dues from defaulters.

He said defaulters should be contacted personally besides serving warning notices to them for depositing arrears without delay.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting which was held to review performance of different sections of the FDA and pace of development programmes.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer, Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood, Director Finance Junaid Usman ,Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present.

The director general reviewed the recovery status of different heads and outstanding arrears of properties in residential colonies and commercial markets under the FDA.

