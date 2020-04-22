UrduPoint.com
Strategy To Check Overpricing, Hoarding During Ramazan Devised

Wed 22nd April 2020

Strategy to check overpricing, hoarding during Ramazan devised

The district administration has devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure sale of essential items of daily use on prescribed price across the district during the Holy month of Ramazan

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure sale of essential items of daily use on prescribed price across the district during the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to a hand out issued by the district information office here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja while chairing a meeting in this regard directed officers of Revenue and other relevant departments to visit markets to review implementation on the strategy and take action on violation.

Addressing the meeting, the DC maintained that immediate action would be taken on complaint of overcharging and hoarding of essential commodities, while due to coronavirus the social distancing would be ensured in the markets.

The DC also urged the business community to implement the SOPs of lock-down at large.

