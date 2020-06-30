Strategy to deal with potential monsoon flooding finalized

The district administration Tuesday finalized a multi dimensional strategy for ensuring drainage of rain water, desilting of storm drains and functioning of pumping machines to deal with any potential emergency due to heavy monsoon downpour

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday finalized a multi dimensional strategy for ensuring drainage of rain water, desilting of storm drains and functioning of pumping machines to deal with any potential emergency due to heavy monsoon downpour.

A district control room headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner II was set up at the DC office while control rooms at tahsil level constituted under concerning assistant commissioners in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, said a handout issued by the district information office on Tuesday.The DC directed health officials to ensure availability of doctors, paramedical staff and required medicines at hospitals and early arrangements for mobile medical teams to cover affected areas.