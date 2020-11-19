Strategy to maintain law & order in sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district.

He also directed the police to exchange of information with other law enforcing and intelligence agencies in this regard, said an official statement here. The SSP ordered to enhance police patrolling and snap checking especially at and around public places and other important private and public properties.