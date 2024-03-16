Strategy To Restore Streetlights Of Lahore : DC
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM
A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of the provincial capital according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of the provincial capital according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A smart streetlight project has been prepared with the help of artificial intelligence and automatic technology. A financial estimate for the smart streetlight project, inclusive of digital control, will be presented for approval.
After conducting initial working checks, Deputy Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider has ordered the preparation of the final project. She stated that the project aims to illuminate the city lights by 100 percent.
The smart streetlight project will save electricity by turning off the lights on time using modern technology. She mentioned that inactive lights will be promptly identified through digital control and monitoring. Additionally, the installation and reconsultation of meters with WAPDA will be part of the project. Alternative green solar energy arrangements will also be part of the project at possible locations for streetlights.
Highlighting the benefits of the project, she stated that the complete restoration of streetlights has not been done in the city for many years. A system of streetlights can not be established without stable and complete restoration on modern lines, she added.
Recent Stories
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to marty ..
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders expediting Ramazan package
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders expediting Ramazan package2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat2 minutes ago
-
Five members thieves gang busted, recover goods worth Rs 2.2m1 hour ago
-
SSP Operations visits to Taxila police station1 hour ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s economic roadmap1 hour ago