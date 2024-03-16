Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore : DC

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of the provincial capital according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of the provincial capital according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A smart streetlight project has been prepared with the help of artificial intelligence and automatic technology. A financial estimate for the smart streetlight project, inclusive of digital control, will be presented for approval.

After conducting initial working checks, Deputy Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider has ordered the preparation of the final project. She stated that the project aims to illuminate the city lights by 100 percent.

The smart streetlight project will save electricity by turning off the lights on time using modern technology. She mentioned that inactive lights will be promptly identified through digital control and monitoring. Additionally, the installation and reconsultation of meters with WAPDA will be part of the project. Alternative green solar energy arrangements will also be part of the project at possible locations for streetlights.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, she stated that the complete restoration of streetlights has not been done in the city for many years. A system of streetlights can not be established without stable and complete restoration on modern lines, she added.