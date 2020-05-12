Strategy to utilise for smooth traffic flow: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo said after relaxation in lockdown and in last Ashra of Ramazan, special attention should be given to traffic management on main roads and all available resources under comprehensive strategy should be utilized to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Whereas traffic officers should personally supervise the implementation of traffic control plan in the field.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday, the SSP Sukkur said best management plan should be ensured for smooth traffic flow and action should be taken against traffic rules violators.

He SSP was told in a meeting that the number of traffic police personnel has been increased during relaxation in partial lockdown.

People should follow the Government directives to avoid inconvenience, he said.