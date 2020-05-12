UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strategy To Utilise For Smooth Traffic Flow: SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Strategy to utilise for smooth traffic flow: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo said after relaxation in lockdown and in last Ashra of Ramazan, special attention should be given to traffic management on main roads and all available resources under comprehensive strategy should be utilized to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Whereas traffic officers should personally supervise the implementation of traffic control plan in the field.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday, the SSP Sukkur said best management plan should be ensured for smooth traffic flow and action should be taken against traffic rules violators.

He SSP was told in a meeting that the number of traffic police personnel has been increased during relaxation in partial lockdown.

People should follow the Government directives to avoid inconvenience, he said.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur All Government Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

9 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.