Stray bullet takes life of innocent child

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A stray bullet took the life of an innocent child in Shero Jangi area on Charsadda Road here on Thursday.

Police said the child whose name could not be ascertained, was playing in the street when a stray bullet fired from an unknown location, fatally hit him. The child died at the scene.

Area people expressed resentment over the lackluster response of police against the criminal activities and aerial firing in their area saying that innocent people were falling prey to the activities of anti-social elements.

They appealed to the police high-ups to take strict action against those indulged in drug dealing and aerial firing in the area.

APP/vak