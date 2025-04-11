Stray dog attacks, injures minor boy

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A stray dog attacked and injured a kid in Thatha Sadiqabad on Friday.

According to details, a 10-year-old boy, Muhammad Ali Haider, was attacked and bitten by a stray dog while walking through a street in Chak No.

121/10-R, a village near Thatta Sadiqabad. The injured kid was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the presence of stray dogs and the increasing number of bite incidents.

APP/qbs