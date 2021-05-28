Stray dog bites 14 people in Tharparkar

A stray dog bit 14 people in kaloi taluka of Tharparkar on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A stray dog bit 14 people in kaloi taluka of Tharparkar on Friday.

According to details, a stray dog entered in the homes of Bheel, Lund and Meghwar communities and bit 14 people including men, women and children.

The victims including Kaainaat 10, Riaz 15, Gordhan 5, Girdhari, Ghuman, Dishia and others were shifted to civil hospital Mithi and Basic health center Kaloi for treatment.