Stray Dog Bites Girl In Baseera

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A stray dog bit and critically injured a girl in her home at Basti Khan Walla in Baseera on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, after receiving information, a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and shifted the 18-year-old victim, identified as Rimsha, daughter of Liaqat Ali to the Rural Health Center, where she was treated for bite injuries and inoculated rabies vaccine.

Liaqat Ali and local people told that the number of stray dogs had increased in the area, adding that the situation reached the extent that street dogs started entering homes. They demanded the authorities concerned to take notice and initiate immediate action for a culling drive of dogs to save people.

