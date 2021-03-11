UrduPoint.com
Stray Dog Bites Three Children

Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

A stray dog bit three minor children at Jhang Road in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A stray dog bit three minor children at Jhang Road in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a stray dog attacked on three children including Usama Ashraf (14), Sahil Shakeel (6) and his sister Sadia Shakeel (4) at Jhang Road near Chak 68 Mor and bit them severely.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted all the three victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad where their condition is stated out of danger.

