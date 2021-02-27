Stray dog bites young man in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A stray dog bit a young man in Soomanhyar village, Diplo taluka Tharparkar on Sunday.

Local people reported that a stray dog bit a young man Shaukat Hargan who was shifted to a nearby hospital for vaccination.

Area people demanded of the authorities concerned to take appropriate action against stray dogs claiming that it was the 10 case of dog attack in the areas in few days.