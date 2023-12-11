Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A stray dog killing campaign has been launched in Ziarat on a special directive of Deputy Commission Ziart Hamad-ur-Rehman and Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Salim.

According to a press release, the Local Government's staff members and Levies forces launched the drive against stray dogs to ensure the protection of people from biting stray dogs in Ziarat district.

A large number of stray and rabies dogs have been killed in Varchom and other areas during the ongoing campaign in the area. The staff members of the Local Government Department would continue the campaign against stray dogs in all areas daily.