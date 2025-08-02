Stray Dog Population Raises Alarm In G-8/1, CDA Responds To Concerns
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Residents of G-8/1 and G-8 Markaz are urging the authorities concerned of CDA to expand on-ground operations, ensure safer streets, and launch awareness campaigns to prevent pet abandonment.
Talking to APP here on Friday, residents of Sector G-8/1 have raised serious concerns over the growing number of stray dogs in their neighbourhood, urging the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take immediate and humane action.
Shumyla Noreen, a local resident, warned that the unchecked presence of stray dogs is becoming a daily threat, especially for children and the elderly. “It’s becoming risky for people to move around freely, particularly during early morning and late evening hours,” she said.
Another resident, Sanum, echoed the concern, highlighting the difficulties faced by pedestrians. “Many people are afraid to walk on certain streets due to the fear of being chased or bitten,” she said.
In response, when a senior official from CDA was contacted, he negated the impression and said that the civic body was taking all possible measures to effectively tackle the issue.
“The public is welcome to visit the center and observe the care and treatment being provided to these animals,” the official stated.
The CDA had inaugurated Islamabad’s first dedicated facility for stray dog management in September 2022, with a capacity to house 500 dogs, he said.
The center aims to implement humane, non-lethal methods such as sterilization and vaccination under the World Health Organization’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) model, he added.
Animal rights activists, however, continue to raise concerns about delays in the release of sterilized dogs and alleged neglect at the facility.
The Islamabad High Court, in a recent ruling, directed authorities to strictly follow scientific and humane protocols, warning that the center's operations could be halted if standards are not maintained.
In recent months, the presence of stray dog packs has grown, particularly in the Capital Territory sector G/8, G/9 and Chattha Bakhtawar.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago