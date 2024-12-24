Stray dog population surge sparks anxiety in capital residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The growing number of stray dogs has become a serious concern in the capital, with residents expressing fear and frustration over the increasing number of aggressive animals roaming the streets.

It has also sparked widespread apprehension among residents. Almost every sector of capital, especially G-7, G-8, I-9, I-10, E-11, and Barakahu, has witnessed a significant increase in the number of stray dogs roaming in packs during these days.

Residents of these areas are now hesitant to venture out, especially at night, due to the fear of being attacked by these belligerent animals. The problem has become increasingly alarming, with many calling on the authorities to take immediate action to address the problem and ensure public safety.

Tassawar Abbas, a resident of G-13/4 Islamabad, has highlighted the growing threat posed by stray dogs in the area. "The rising number of stray dogs is putting public safety at risk," Abbas warned.

According to Abbas, several people have fallen victim to dog attacks and bites, leaving residents fearful of stepping out of their homes. The situation is particularly dire near schools, parks, and residential streets.

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, Abbas lamented that no concrete action has been taken to address the issue. The lack of response has left residents feeling vulnerable and frustrated.

Yasir Riaz, a concerned resident of I-10, has voiced his alarm over the surging population of stray dogs in the area. "Going out at night to buy essentials has become a daunting task, as these dogs chase and attempt to bite," Riaz revealed.

Riaz also appealed to the authorities to take immediate action to address the issue, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

Junaid-ur-Rehman, a victim of a recent dog attack, spoke candidly about the traumatic incident, "The incident has left me with physical and emotional scars." "I wish the authorities would take responsibility for controlling the stray dog population," Junaid said.

In a separate query by APP, staff at the Policlinic and CDA Hospital declined to provide information on anti-rabies vaccination cases, citing a lack of a record-keeping system.

Dr. Sitara, the on-duty Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Polyclinic, expressed her inability to provide information on anti-rabies vaccination cases, citing her health-related issues. However, her response raised concerns about the hospital's record-keeping system.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has taken notice of the increasing stray dog population in the capital and has tasked special teams to survey all sectors. These teams, comprising representatives from DMA, Environment, Enforcement, and Sanitation, will conduct joint operations to address the issue.

Randhawa has also expressed optimism about increasing the capacity of the dog population center, which will enable the authorities to shift the stray dogs to a safer location.

Ateeq ur Rehman, Incharge of the Stray Dogs Population Control Centre in the capital, explained the centre's efforts to control the stray dog population. "We neuter male dogs and spay female dogs, rendering them infertile and reducing their aggression," Ateeq said.

According to him, the neutralization process also helps to decreases the animals' craving for meat and blood, leading to a decrease in anti-human behaviour such as biting and barking.

He also informed APP that most people showed arrogant and unfavourable attitudes towards these dogs and suggested, “Take these dogs away and never bring them back—no matter if you killed them or threw them away from this area.”

He suggested the need to educate the people regarding the important role that dogs play in the ecosystem, i.e., providing companionship and safeguarding against potential threats.

The escalating stray dog population has instilled fear and anxiety among residents, particularly during winter evenings when streets were deserted. With fewer people going out to purchase necessities due to cold weather, stray dogs—driven by their instinct to protect their territory—become increasingly aggressive, attacking individuals who cross their path.

Despite several efforts of the concerned authorities, residents urging them to take action on emergency basis to control the stray dog population, ensuring public safety and alleviating the growing sense of unease.

