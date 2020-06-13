Stray dogs a continuous threat for citizens in Dera City

Stray dogs have become a continuous threat to the citizens of Dera city and people appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair to take immediate action by mobilizing the concerned officials of the health as well as Municipal Committee

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Stray dogs have become a continuous threat to the citizens of Dera city and people appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair to take immediate action by mobilizing the concerned officials of the health as well as Municipal Committee.

Due to the proliferation of stray dogs in Dera, anxiety and uneasiness have increased in the city.

Citizens say that most of these stray dogs are suffering from skin diseases. Neither the health department nor the municipal committee is ready to accept responsibilities by taking action against stray dogs and safeguarded the people, specially children.

Dog bites cases are also increasing with every day passing due of heat waves. The people appealed to DC Dera to take action immediately by convene a meeting of both the departments and determine the responsibility so that the citizens can breathe a sigh of relief.