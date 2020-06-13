UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stray Dogs A Continuous Threat For Citizens In Dera City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:29 PM

Stray dogs a continuous threat for citizens in Dera City

Stray dogs have become a continuous threat to the citizens of Dera city and people appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair to take immediate action by mobilizing the concerned officials of the health as well as Municipal Committee

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Stray dogs have become a continuous threat to the citizens of Dera city and people appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair to take immediate action by mobilizing the concerned officials of the health as well as Municipal Committee.

Due to the proliferation of stray dogs in Dera, anxiety and uneasiness have increased in the city.

Citizens say that most of these stray dogs are suffering from skin diseases. Neither the health department nor the municipal committee is ready to accept responsibilities by taking action against stray dogs and safeguarded the people, specially children.

Dog bites cases are also increasing with every day passing due of heat waves. The people appealed to DC Dera to take action immediately by convene a meeting of both the departments and determine the responsibility so that the citizens can breathe a sigh of relief.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

PTI provincial parliamentary party meeting on June ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.