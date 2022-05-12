Stray dogs become permanent threat for citizens

Stray dogs can be seen wandering on city's road and have become a constant trouble for the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Stray dogs can be seen wandering on city's road and have become a constant trouble for the residents.

The dogs can be seen on roads and streets of Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas, particularly Dheri Hassan Abad , Lal Kurti, Tulsa Road, Bakra Mandi, Allama Iqbal Colony.

Incidents of dog bite are also increasing in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas due to non initiation of any operation against the stray dogs by the concerned quarters.

Residents of the area particularly the children, women and aged persons can not go outside their homes even in day time.

The residents of RCB while talking to APP said that they were not only scared to walk on the roads and streets but also don't led their children play outside.

"The number of stray dogs in our area is increasing rapidly for the last several months", said Sherazi resident of Dheri Hassanabad.