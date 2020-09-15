UrduPoint.com
Stray Dogs Becomes Nuisance For Residents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Stray dogs in Kahuta city were roaming freely and have become a constant trouble for the residents as authorities concerned have yet to take measures to eliminate them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Stray dogs in Kahuta city were roaming freely and have become a constant trouble for the residents as authorities concerned have yet to take measures to eliminate them.

The dog usually found outside schools, colleges, hotels, the busy bus stands and its adjoining areas. During night, stray dogs appear on roads, chase motorcyclists and vehicles causing road accidents.

The residents said that they were not only scared of walking on roads and streets but also afraid of letting their children go outside to play.

"The number of stray dogs in our area is increasing with each passing day", said Shamoon , a resident of the the area.

"The stray dogs are usually seen around garbage heaps during the day, and on roads and streets at night," said, a resident of Channi Bazar.

The citizens appealed to the concerned authorities to take timely action to get rid of this menace once and for all.

