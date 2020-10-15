UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stray Dogs Bite 3 More Including 2 Minor Children In Deeplou

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Stray dogs bite 3 more including 2 minor children in Deeplou

Further cases of dog bite has been reported from Deeplou town as three more persons including 2 minor children admitted at taluka Diplo hospital

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Further cases of dog bite has been reported from Deeplou town as three more persons including 2 minor children admitted at taluka Diplo hospital.

According to reports, the rabid dogs injured children Kamlaish Mehraj, Giyan Kolhi and a young man Imran Nawaz Umrani.

The Injured persons were admitted in taluka hospital Deeplou for treatment.

The doctors of the hospital informed that within a week more than 11 dog bite cases had been reported in Deeplou.

Earlier, Ashraf Bajir Nawaz Ali Umrani, Imran Muridani and other residents of Deeplou town had lodged several applications to officers of the Town Committee but no action had been taken to control the situation.

Related Topics

Injured Young Man From

Recent Stories

Democrats have 'good chance' to win White House: s ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistan Democratic Movement aims to protect thiev ..

10 seconds ago

Belgian king meets once-hidden half-sister for fir ..

3 minutes ago

Juventus report losses of 89.7m euros

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court upholds high court verdict in 57 kan ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria returns displaced to jihadist-hit town

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.