UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stray Dogs Bite Five People In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Stray dogs bite five people in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Stray dogs on Sunday bite five people, including two children, in Clifton area.

According to the police, the victims were 35-year old Nawaz Khan, 60-year old Chaman Lal, 70-year old Rajesh Ji Chand, 9-year old Karan and 7-year old Samar.

They were brought to Jinnnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where anti-rabies vaccines were administered to them.

Related Topics

Police Chaman Nawaz Khan Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Stimulus packages to enable UAE to shift to more f ..

6 minutes ago

DHA announces implementation of Diagnosis-Related ..

6 minutes ago

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

1 hour ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.