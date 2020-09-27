Stray dogs bite five people in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Stray dogs on Sunday bite five people, including two children, in Clifton area.

According to the police, the victims were 35-year old Nawaz Khan, 60-year old Chaman Lal, 70-year old Rajesh Ji Chand, 9-year old Karan and 7-year old Samar.

They were brought to Jinnnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where anti-rabies vaccines were administered to them.