Stray dogs bite three women

Stray dog bit three women including two senior citizens in different areas of Saddar, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):

According to Rescue 1122, a stray dog bit a woman Muqadis Bibi 18, in front of PTCL office near Army building, Saddar, while the second victims was Sahib Jan 62 who was attacked at Station more in front of Cantt public school, Sadar and the third victim was Muqadas aged 70 who was fallen prey to a dog near Pohri Pull, Muhammadi Masjid, Rawalpindi.

Residents urged authority concerned to take required action for protecting them from dogs attacks.