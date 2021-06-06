UrduPoint.com
Stray Dogs Bites 2 Children In Hussainabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :As the Sindh High Court's order for culling the stray dogs remains unimplemented, 2 children in Hussainabad area were bitten by stray fogs.

The children, 12 years old Abdullah and 10 years old Amisa, were brought to the Government Bhitai Hospital where they were administered anti rabbies vaccine.

The parents of both the children complained that dozens of stray dogs in the streets of their homes were spreading terror and attacking children.

They complained that the local government authorities were taking regular action for culling those dogs.

