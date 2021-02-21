Stray dogs children in Uch Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Stray dogs attacked children playing out and bit two children in Uch Sharif.

Police said injured children were immediately shifted them to Uch Sharif rural health center and later referred to District Headquarter Hospital.

One of the victim was bitten at the face, it informed.

Local people urged the district management to take the issue seriously and protect natives form attacks of dogs.