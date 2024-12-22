Stray Dogs Culling Campaign Launched In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir on Sunday visited various areas
of the district including Hassanwala and Abdullahpur, and oversaw the
ongoing stray dog controlling campaign.
She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG)
Muhammad Asad Ali.
During her visits, Dr. Lubna Nazir directed the field teams to intensify their
efforts to eliminate stray dog packs in every union council at tehsil level.
She said that teams should remain active in the field throughout the day
to ensure tangible results. Specific instructions were issued to focus on
locations like butcher shops, slaughterhouses, poultry farms, and poultry
sale points, as these areas often attract stray dogs, particularly during
morning and evening hours.
To streamline the campaign, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali has been designated
as the focal person, while Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils have
been directed to launch effective and immediate campaigns against stray dogs.
The DC also highlighted the government's advisory for pet owners to ensure
their dogs were properly collared and vaccinated. Strict action will be taken
against pet owners who fail to comply with vaccination requirements.
Special squads have been formed under the municipal committees of Lodhran,
Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur to carry out the stray dog elimination drive.
