Stray dogs culling launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, a campaign to cull stray dogs has been launched across the district.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners of all three tehsils and the municipal committee to conduct an effective campaign for immediate culling of stray dogs.

Administrator Municipal Committee and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali said that Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr issued orders to eliminate stray dogs, following public complaints. He directed municipal officials to run an effective campaign and warned strict action over any negligence.

A special squad has been established within the Municipal Committee Lodhran for culling stray dogs, and citizens are advised to contact the relevant municipal committees regarding any issue related to stray dogs.