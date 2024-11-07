Stray Dogs Culling Launched In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, a campaign to cull stray dogs has been launched across the district.
The DC directed the assistant commissioners of all three tehsils and the municipal committee to conduct an effective campaign for immediate culling of stray dogs.
Administrator Municipal Committee and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali said that Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr issued orders to eliminate stray dogs, following public complaints. He directed municipal officials to run an effective campaign and warned strict action over any negligence.
A special squad has been established within the Municipal Committee Lodhran for culling stray dogs, and citizens are advised to contact the relevant municipal committees regarding any issue related to stray dogs.
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Universities Act, 20125 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani opens first AI expo, says it triggers urge to creativity5 minutes ago
-
Positive outcomes from privatized solid waste management highlighted in new BCSA5 minutes ago
-
H-8 college excels in federal board intercollegiate sports5 minutes ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
13-member NIM delegation visits CCPO office16 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Steel delegation meets Mayor Karachi, discusses water supply issues16 minutes ago
-
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif16 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence held25 minutes ago
-
Rs 12 Billion disbursed to 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme25 minutes ago
-
54 suspects arrested, weapons recovered26 minutes ago