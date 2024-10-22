Open Menu

Stray Dogs Injured 11 Children In Batkhela

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district, at least 11 children were bitten by the stray dogs, Rescue 1122 informed on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Sharif Abad Muhalla of Batkhela where stray dogs bit 11 children who were rushed to DHQ Batkhela in injured condition.

However, due to unavailability of anti-dog-bite vaccine, they were referred to Saidu Sharif Hospital, Swat. The area people strongly protested unavailability of the vaccine and blocked the main GT Road in Batkhela.

When contacted, the MS Batkhela Hospital, Dr Irfan ud Din said the vaccine would be available within 24 hours. He said, condition of all the injured children was out of danger; however, upon the insistence of the parents, the children were referred to Saidu Sharif Hospital.

APP/vak

