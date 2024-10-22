Stray Dogs Injured 11 Children In Batkhela
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district, at least 11 children were bitten by the stray dogs, Rescue 1122 informed on Tuesday.
The unfortunate incident took place in Sharif Abad Muhalla of Batkhela where stray dogs bit 11 children who were rushed to DHQ Batkhela in injured condition.
However, due to unavailability of anti-dog-bite vaccine, they were referred to Saidu Sharif Hospital, Swat. The area people strongly protested unavailability of the vaccine and blocked the main GT Road in Batkhela.
When contacted, the MS Batkhela Hospital, Dr Irfan ud Din said the vaccine would be available within 24 hours. He said, condition of all the injured children was out of danger; however, upon the insistence of the parents, the children were referred to Saidu Sharif Hospital.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26th constitutional amendment a milestone for country's stability, public welfare: PM9 seconds ago
-
Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur14 seconds ago
-
Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident17 seconds ago
-
Ensuring People’s security, a top govt’s priority : Advisor23 seconds ago
-
Civil Society demands implementation of 5 % job quota for minorities women10 minutes ago
-
Goods transport strike in Nowshera enters second day10 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Kasur10 minutes ago
-
Two bikers killed on road20 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program40 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani Program, a revolutionary initiative':DD Social Welfare40 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality60 minutes ago
-
Health advisor seeks details of all departmental vehicles within three-day1 hour ago