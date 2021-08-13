Stray dogs injured four children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four children were injured when they were bitten by stray dogs, near at Peer Haji Ishaq shrine, Qasba Gujrat.

According to Rescue officials, the kids were playing near their home in Qasba Gujrat area when stray dogs suddenly attacked on kids and injured them.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured kids at rural health center Qasba Gujrat. Later, the kids were referred to district headquarters hospital for vaccination.