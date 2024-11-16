Stray dogs killing drive in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A stray dog killing campaign has been launched in the district on a special directive of Deputy Commission(DC)Sargodha,Muhammad Wasim aimed to protect people stray dogs.

According to a press release here on Saturday,the local government's staff members a launched the drive against stray dogs to ensure the protection of people from biting stray dogs in Sargodha district.

A large number of stray and rabies dogs have been killed in Shah purr and other areas during the ongoing campaign in the area.

The staff members of the local government department would continue the campaign against stray dogs in all areas daily.