ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Rising number of stray dogs in the Federal Capital streets has become a constant nuisance for its citizens with no proper policy is currently in motion to deal with these creature.

The apex court has already banned their shooting and asked the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) for formulating a comprehensive policy for controlling the dogs' population in humane manner.

The gradual increase in number of stray and feral dogs poses serious threat to the residents' lives, who have restricted their movement in the evening and night times.

"The dogs are roaming freely on the roads and green belts of the federal capital and scaring off the pedestrians and motorists while chasing them in herds that too coupled with excessive barking," Umer Khan, a resident of Sector G-13, said while regretting such pathetic state of affairs in the capital city.

"Since the hospitals are already facing shortage of Rabies vaccine, there is need to take corrective measures for safety of the people," he asserted.

He said the children and women were more vulnerable in present circumstances as there was less public movement in the streets due to mobility restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Shrafat Khan, who spoke with APP on Tuesday during his evening walk at a green belt at Sector G-6, said the growing population of dogs had become a major problem for the citizens of Islamabad as they eventually descended at green places when they did not get a resting place at roads and streets.

"Me and my wife sometime missed the idea of having an evening walk when we see the herd of dogs were drowsing at the green places," he regretted.

When contacted, Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Director General Sanitation Sarwar Sandhu said, "We cannot take any action against stray dogs as our hands are bound after the apex court has empowered the IWMB to formulate a policy in this regard." Unaware of the finalization of policy by the IWMB, he said "At the moment, it is not our responsibility as we will only be participating once the policy will come out." He, however, swiftly took a u-turn when he was told that the IWMB had finalized the policy and forwarded to its Director Sanitation many days ago.

"Let me check… Definitely, the policy will be implemented in true letter and spirit," he maintained after taking the u-turn.

According to an IWMB official, a dog population control programme had been recommended in the policy, aimed at reducing their growth in the Islamabad Capital Territory without causing unnecessary and avoidable suffering.

The programme suggested castration of dogs, establishment of dedicated sanctuaries and other measures with the help of relevant government and non-governmental organizations, he added.

The official said the issue of stray dogs was worsening as his department was receiving around 80 complaints per month through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

When contacted the Pakistan Instituted of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesman, he confirmed that the cases of dog-bites were increased as 70 to 80 such patients were visiting the hospital per month.