UrduPoint.com

Stray Dogs' Population May Shrink As Inclusive Plan To Take Effect Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Stray dogs' population may shrink as inclusive plan to take effect soon

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :An inclusive plan to reduce stray dogs' population will take effect in Islamabad next week.

The growth of such disowned creature has become a constant nuisance for the residents.

Director Agriculture & Extension Services, Waqar Anwar told APP on Wednesday that the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) policy would be mainstay of the plan.

He said the policy was finalized in collaboration with other stakeholders after imposition of a ban on killing of dogs by the court.

Anwar said the guiding principles of the policy included recognition of five fundamental freedoms of animals and prevention of unnecessary pain and suffering of stray dogs, reduction in dog bites' incidents and rabies cases and curtailment of their population in a humane manner.

Anwar said adult dogs would be picked up from different areas in a first place and transferred to a population control centre being set up in suburban area of Islamabad.

He said the male and female dogs would be neutered and spayed at the centre and then either released or given in ownership of any volunteer after its tagging.

At the center, the dogs would also be vaccinated against rabies virus, he added.

To a question, he said the official said the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would be responsible for rules and regulations relating to dog ownership (registration, micro chipping, vaccination, leash laws, and abandonment), the control of stray dogs (dog catching, vaccinations, neutering/spaying, release and shelters) and the alleviation of the problems stray dogs caused in their jurisdiction.

The MCI would also play a leadership role with regard to human health risks within its territorial limits, he added.

He said environment protection agencies may take responsibility for control problems associated with stray dogs when they present a hazard to the environment e.g. control of feral dogs in national parks; prevention of dog attacks on wildlife or transmission of diseases to wildlife.

Where a lack of environmental controls is giving rise to stray dog populations that threaten human health or access to amenities, he said environmental protection agencies may regulate and enforce measures such as preventing dogs from accessing waste or human sewage.

The private sector veterinary was responsible for providing advice to dog owners or handlers consulting the veterinarian for advice or treatment of a dog.

According to a study, an estimated number of stray dogs in Pakistan are over 3 million stray dogs.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Agriculture Male May From Million Court

Recent Stories

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

8 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.