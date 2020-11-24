RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi is reeling under strays dog menace but authorities concerned are not taking any concrete steps that have become a constant trouble for the residents.

Large packs of stray dogs are roaming at various areas including Adayala, Ariya Mohalla, Dhamayal, Katarihan, Murir Chowk, Jhanda Chechi, Dheri Hassanabad, Lalkurti, Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kiyani Road, RA Bazaar and other localities.

"Reports have been received, stating that stray dogs were gathering around mosques, parks, wedding halls, hotels, restaurants, markets, slaughter houses and municipal committees," Raza Hussain a resident of Tench Bhatta said.

During night, stray dogs appear on roads, chase motorcyclists and vehicles causing road accidents.

Those who go for jogging and walking in the wee hours have to walk with sticks.

The dogs scare children when they carry biscuits, chocolates or bread from shops.

The stray dogs have also become a potential threat for motorists. Several people have succumbed to injuries after two-wheelers hit stray dogs in various layouts especially in narrow street and open roads.

Inam Abbasi said, "The barking of stray dogs affects our sleep. The stray dog menace has increased in the last two to three months." Muhammad Kamran, an auto driver from People Colony said, "These dogs enter houses as well. The dogs scare the children." Faha, resident of Kiani Road said she feared the dogs ever since she had been attacked on night. "I keep my doors locked at all times and never allow my children to go out for playing," she said "The stray dogs are usually seen around garbage heaps during the day, and on roads and streets at night," said, a resident of Dhoke Syedan.

Citizens said that in the past the concerned authorities had been taking action for eliminating stray groups a large number of dogs could be seen wandering around the locality.

Now, it has become a serious problem for the residents for which appropriate action should be taken by the authorities concerned, remarked another person, they said.

An official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said campaign was already underway for elimination of strays dog, however, more teams would be constituted to get rid from this menace.