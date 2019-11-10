UrduPoint.com
Stray Dog's Wandering On Roads Without Any Check

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Stray dog's wandering on roads without any check

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Stray dogs have become a constant trouble for the residents as could be be seen to walk on city's road.

The dogs can be seen on roads and streets of RCB areas, particularly Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti, Tulsa road, Bakra Mandi,Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhok Seydian, Kiani Road, R.A.Bazaar and several other areas.

Incidents of dog bite are also increasing in Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) areas due to non initiation of any operation against the stray dogs by the concerned quarters. Residents of the area particularly the children, women and aged persons can not go outside their homes even in day time.

The residents of RCB while talking to APP said that they are not only scared to walk on the roads and streets but many of us are not letting their children play outside.

"The number of stray dogs in our area is increasing rapidly for the last several months", said Atif Sherazi resident of Dheri Hassanabad.

The stray dogs come out on to the streets mostly later in the evening and attack the citizens, said Altaf, a resident of Dhoke Seydian.

He said that in the past the concerned authorities had been taking action for eliminating stray dogs now, a large number of dogs could be seen wandering around the locality.

On the other hand, most of the areas in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi MCR at Murree Road, Committee Chowk, College Road, Naz Cinema, Dhoke Kahbba, Arya Mohallah, stray dogs can been seen in these localities.

