Stray kite string claims life of teenager

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :An 18-year-old boy died after a kite string slit his throat in Chowk Yateem Khana area, Nawan Kot police station precincts, here on Sunday.

Police said that the ill-fated Shehzad Shabbir was going to buy breakfast on his motorcycle when a snapped kite string hit his throat.

As a result, his throat was slit and he died after struggling for life for half an hour on-the-spot. When the Rescue teams reached the spot, the young man had already died.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took immediate notice of the death and sought a report from SP Allama Iqbal Town. He ordered the Nawan Kot police officers to take strict action against the lawless elements involved in violation of the Kite Flying Act.