SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A man was injured after a stray kite string fell on him at Bhabrian-Wala Stop, here on Sunday.

Police said 50-year-old M Riaz was going on a motorcycle when a stray kite string hit his nose. As a result, he received injuries.

Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured.