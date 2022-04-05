Stray kite string kills minor

A minor boy was killed after a stray kite string fell on him here at Shahabpura road, in the limits of Hajipura police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A minor boy was killed after a stray kite string fell on him here at Shahabpura road, in the limits of Hajipura police station.

According to police, 5-year-old Talha Shahbaz was going to a water filter plant alongwith his cousin on a motorcycle when kite string slit his throat.

He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Imran Ahmar took immediate notice of the tragic incident and suspended SHO Nikapura police station, said a police spokesperson.