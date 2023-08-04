Streamlining visa issuances: Hina enhances efficiency, accountability for Afghan nationals' applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Friday shed light on the intricacies surrounding visa issuances for Afghan nationals in the Senate.

Recognizing the complexity of the matter during the question hour, she emphasized that national foreign missions receive a staggering number of routine visa applications, making the process multifaceted.

In her statement, Hina outlined the commitment of the national diplomatic mission to extend leniency in granting visas on grounds of health or humanitarian reasons. However, she underscored that this benevolent intention sometimes led to misuse by Afghan nationals, causing challenges within the system.

An important revelation was made by Hina as she highlighted the comprehensive overhaul of the visa issuance process. Presently, the authority to grant visas, especially in cases requiring relaxation, rested solely with the head of the mission, she said adding that this shift in power had been enacted in the last two months, with the delegation of such authority withdrawn from other embassy staff.

Modernizing the approach to visa facilitation, Hina detailed the introduction of an online visa application system. Additionally, specific staff members had been entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating all necessary formalities before granting visas, she added.

Addressing concerns raised by senators, the minister of state for foreign affairs responded to questions regarding a specific incident. She revealed that an individual named Sair Khan, while serving as a Cypher Assistant at the Pakistani embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, had been found to be in violation of government guidelines by issuing visas to Afghan nationals.

She said immediate action was taken as Khan was promptly recalled from his mission adding that the matter had also been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency for a comprehensive inquiry and appropriate measures.

In a bid to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability, Minister Hina Rabbani Khar's initiatives marked a significant step forward in the realm of visa issuances for Afghan nationals.