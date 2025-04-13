Street Children Deserve Compassion, Care: CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the government’s deep commitment to safeguarding the rights and future of vulnerable children across the province.
In her message on the International Day for Street Children, the CM said “Street children are the shining sun of our tomorrow. It is our responsibility to lead them out of darkness and into the light.”
The CM underscored the urgent need for state attention and public empathy towards these children. “Street children require the greatest care and support.
In Punjab, we are working to unlock their potential by providing a safe, home-like environment and access to quality education in children’s homes,” she said.
Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz noted the success of the enrollment campaign aimed at bringing out-of-school children into the education system. “Insha Allah, there will be no street, road, or corner in Punjab where any child is left helpless, hungry, or unprotected,” she affirmed.
Recent Stories
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran14 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML2 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide2 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks2 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins2 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP2 hours ago