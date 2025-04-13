Street children deserve compassion, care: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the government’s deep commitment to safeguarding the rights and future of vulnerable children across the province.

In her message on the International Day for Street Children, the CM said “Street children are the shining sun of our tomorrow. It is our responsibility to lead them out of darkness and into the light.”

The CM underscored the urgent need for state attention and public empathy towards these children. “Street children require the greatest care and support.

In Punjab, we are working to unlock their potential by providing a safe, home-like environment and access to quality education in children’s homes,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz noted the success of the enrollment campaign aimed at bringing out-of-school children into the education system. “Insha Allah, there will be no street, road, or corner in Punjab where any child is left helpless, hungry, or unprotected,” she affirmed.