Street cricket created famous cricketers: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the street cricket had created many famous cricketers.

He stated this during his visit to a night cricket match at Gulberg area of the city, according to a communique issued here.

The young cricketers expressed their pleasure due to the presence of the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori also played the cricket.