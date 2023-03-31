Street Cricket Created Famous Cricketers: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the street cricket had created many famous cricketers.
He stated this during his visit to a night cricket match at Gulberg area of the city, according to a communique issued here.
The young cricketers expressed their pleasure due to the presence of the Governor among them.
Governor Kamran Tessori also played the cricket.