Street cricket produced many famous players: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the street cricket of Karachi produced many famous players.

He said this while visiting Gulberg area where youths were playing night cricket, said a statement on Friday.

The young cricketers said that they could not have imagined that the Governor would be among them.

Meanwhile, on youth's request, the Governor played cricket with them.