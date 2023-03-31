UrduPoint.com

Street Cricket Produced Many Famous Players: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Street cricket produced many famous players: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the street cricket of Karachi produced many famous players.

He said this while visiting Gulberg area where youths were playing night cricket, said a statement on Friday.

The young cricketers said that they could not have imagined that the Governor would be among them.

Meanwhile, on youth's request, the Governor played cricket with them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Governor Young Gulberg

