Street Crime On The Rise In The City Of Saints

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Street crime on the rise in the City of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Multan has experienced a notable rise in street crime, with numerous incidents of robbery and theft reported across different police station jurisdictions.

In the jurisdiction of Shah Ruknay Alam Police Station, unidentified outlaws took away a motorcycle from Madni. Similarly, in the area of Dolat Gate Police Station, culprits snatched a mobile from Asim. Another robbery occurred in Alpa police station limits, where two robbers snatched a mobile and cash from Ghulam Rasool.

Criminals snatched a mobile phone from Waseem in the jurisdiction of Shah Shams police limits.

Bilal was deprived of his cash and a mobile phone in the area of New Multan police limits, and culprits snatched a mobile phone from Usman in Sadar Jalalpur police limits.

Meanwhile, Multan police claimed to have arrested 200 criminals from various parts of the district. A police spokesperson stated that operations against those involved in crime will continue in an effort to restore peace and security to the city.

As the crime wave raises concerns, residents have called for increased security measures and swift action against the perpetrators to ensure safety on the streets of Multan.

