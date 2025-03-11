Open Menu

Street Crime Suspect Arrested, Pistol Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Street crime suspect arrested, pistol recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) District East Police have arrested a suspect involved in street crimes in an operation near Parsi Colony.

According to spokesperson for District East Police on Tuesday, acting on a tip-off, officers from Soldier Bazaar Police Station apprehended Abdul Mannan, son of Jamaluddin.

The police recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition allegedly used in multiple criminal activities. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

According to authorities, Abdul Mannan is a habitual offender with a history of multiple arrests and imprisonments in similar cases.

