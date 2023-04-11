Street crimes increase in 2023; 74 killings, 126 attempted murder cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :An increase in street crimes and killings was witnessed in the provincial capital during the first two months of the current year with reports of 218 various offences, 74 murders and 126 attempted murder cases.

According to an official document issued here by the provincial police department, 32 cases of murder and 57 attempts at murder were reported in January, and 42 cases of murder and 69 attempts at murder in February.

Similarly, 74 incidents of robbery, 10 of abduction, seven cases of kidnapping and child lifting, 13 of rape and sodomy, eight of assault on police three dacoities, 74 robberies, 19 burglaries, 51 thefts, 15 car lifting, and snatching, and 59 motorcycle lifting and snatching cases were reported during the period.

The police arrested 419 gangsters associated with 35 criminal gangs who were involved in different crimes while 111 AK-47 guns, nine Kalakoves, 91 rifles, 35 shotguns, 1478 pistols, 11 hand-grenade, six anti-mines, 584 grams hashish, 85-gram heroin, 28-gram opium, 342 bottles of alcohol, 30 liters of liquor and 71-gram ice were also recovered.