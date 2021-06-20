Street crimes on rise due to shortage of police : SSP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has said the street crimes in Hyderabad are increasing due to the shortage of police.

Addressing the business community at Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here on Sunday, the SSP informed that he has written to the Inspector General of Sindh police in that regard.

According to him, he had requested the IGP to increase the strength of the police force in Hyderabad keeping in view the district's huge population.

He claimed that the police had busted many gangs of criminals, especially those involved in car and motorbike lifting.

The SSP apprised that around 300 policemen from Hyderabad were transferred to Karachi 5 to 8 years ago, adding that they did not return to the Hyderabad police.

He assured the business community that their complaints about the traffic regulation and the street crimes would be addressed soon.

Earlier, the HCSTSI's President Saleemuddin Qureshi drew the SSP's attention towards the traffic woes and the street crimes, affecting the trade and investment environment.

He urged the SSP to further strengthen the Rapid Response Force (RRF).

The other office bearers and members of the chamber also pointed out several law and order issues in the city.