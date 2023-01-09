Street crimes on the raise in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Street Crimes have increased many folds in Abbottabad district where in recent examples, a deputy manager of Hattar based Cement Factory was deprived of costly mobile-phone with the wallet in the early hours of morning of Monday morning when he was waiting for his official van at the thickly populated area of Kunj Jadeed.

According to the robbery victim, two dacoits at gunpoint snatched his mobile phone and other valuables at 6:20am and escaped into nearby streets. FIR was lodged by the complainant in Cantt police station.

Another incident was reported by one FC employee who was coming back to his home when he was intercepted on the main road near main bus stand and was forced to sit in the Alto car. He luckily survived after some resistance and the gangsters ran away after seeing a vehicle coming towards them.

Citizens have demanded the police high-ups an increase in patrolling in the city as it has been told that incidents of snatching of cellphones and cash has increased but most of the cases are not reported by the victims.